Press enter to search
Close search

Kroger Adds CBD Products to Shelves in Texas

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Kroger Adds CBD Products to Shelves in Texas

08/23/2019
Kroger Adds CBD Products to Shelves in Texas
Kroger will sell CBD products in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming and now Texas

The Kroger Co. has begun selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) lotions, oils and creams in 88 stores across Texas, including in Houston.

According to the company, it decided to sell CBD-infused topical products after the Texas legislature passed a law earlier this year authorizing the production and sale of hemp and hemp-derived products, as long as they contain no more than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis that gives users a high.

"Like many retailers, we are now offering our customers a highly curated selection of topical products that are infused with hemp-derived CBD," said Sparkle Anderson, Kroger's Houston spokeswoman. "Our selection of CBD topical products are from suppliers that have been reviewed for quality and safety."

Earlier this year, Kroger said that it would be adding CBD products to its stores in 17 states, but Texas wasn't on the list at that time. 

CBD has been linked to a broad range of health benefits, among them treating insomnia, anxiety, seizures, inflammation and chronic pain. It has also been found to provide mild relaxation without any intoxicating effects.

Cincinnati-based Kroger operates nearly 2,800 retail food stores under various banner names, employing nearly half a million associates. The retailer landed the No. 2 spot of Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of top grocers.

Also Worth Reading

CBD products

Kroger to Sell CBD Products at Stores in 17 States

HBC products, not groceries

CBD

4 Things All Grocers Need to Know About CBD

As research and laws evolve, food retailers must keep up

CBD

CBD Products Are Coming to Grocery – Now What?

How retailers, manufacturers are navigating legal, reputational issues regarding HBC items

CBDs in Grocery Retail: What Are the Advantages and Pitfalls?

How food retailers can navigate the somewhat confusing landscape of these hot new products

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

CBD products
CBD / Cannabis
Kroger to Sell CBD Products at Stores in 17 States
CBD
CBD / Cannabis
CBD Products Are Coming to Grocery – Now What?