Kroger Adds CBD Products to Shelves in Texas

The Kroger Co. has begun selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) lotions, oils and creams in 88 stores across Texas, including in Houston.

According to the company, it decided to sell CBD-infused topical products after the Texas legislature passed a law earlier this year authorizing the production and sale of hemp and hemp-derived products, as long as they contain no more than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis that gives users a high.

"Like many retailers, we are now offering our customers a highly curated selection of topical products that are infused with hemp-derived CBD," said Sparkle Anderson, Kroger's Houston spokeswoman. "Our selection of CBD topical products are from suppliers that have been reviewed for quality and safety."

Earlier this year, Kroger said that it would be adding CBD products to its stores in 17 states, but Texas wasn't on the list at that time.

CBD has been linked to a broad range of health benefits, among them treating insomnia, anxiety, seizures, inflammation and chronic pain. It has also been found to provide mild relaxation without any intoxicating effects.

Cincinnati-based Kroger operates nearly 2,800 retail food stores under various banner names, employing nearly half a million associates. The retailer landed the No. 2 spot of Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of top grocers.