Earnest Eats Snacking Avocados

Superfood breakfast and snack creator Earnest Eats has launched a line of Snacking Avocados, a light and crispy clean-ingredient snack made with slices of real Hass avocado that are freeze-dried and simply seasoned with sea salt and spices. Available in three savory flavors -- Sea Salt, Sea Salt Lime and Roasted Chipotle -- the nutritious line is vegan, keto, gluten-free, Non-GMO, high in fiber and sugar-free. The product enables anytime enjoyment of avocados, consumption of which has tripled since the early 2000s, according to the USDA, without having to worry about ripeness or spoilage. Snacking Avocados can be added to salads, dipped in salsa, or eaten on their own as a satisfying snack packed with healthy monounsaturated fats. Each bag contains one 160-170 calorie serving, featuring 15 grams of healthy fats, 2 grams of net carbs, 7 grams of fiber, and zero added sugar or preservatives. A 0.6-ounce bag retails for a suggested $3.49.