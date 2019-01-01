E.A. Sween - Market Sandwich

Market Sandwich offers a full line of sandwiches and wraps handcrafted for people on the go! They’re made with premium ingredients and packed with flavor, offering better-for-you, more- like-fresh options to consumers. The newest sandwich varieties include Mega Turkey Pastrami on Rye Bread and Everything Bagel with Smoked Ham, White Turkey & Swiss. Sandwiches have a 30-day shelf life and are packaged in a rigid tray to support product integrity and portability with a clear design for easy visibility.