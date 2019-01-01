Dutch Farms On-the-Go Protein Packs

Adding to its On-The-Go line of ready-to-eat snacks, which also includes Snackers and Snack Packs, Dutch Farms Inc. has now launched Protein Packs. Designed for consumers seeking high-protein, low-carb edibles in a convenient format for anytime consumption, the latest offering comes in two varieties: String Cheese, a part-skim mozzarella stick with one hard-cooked peeled egg and pepperoni (3.56 ounces); and Pepper Jack, featuring a stick of that variety with one hard-cooked peeled egg and Genoa salami (3.35 ounces). Able to serve as either a snack or small meal, the Protein Packs boast 18-20 grams of protein per serving, with only 1-2 grams of carbohydrates. A pack retails for a suggested $2.49.