Duncan Hines JOYFetti Confetti Cake Mix

Duncan Hines, a brand of Conagra Brands Inc., has teamed with The Birthday Party Project, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless kids celebrate their birthdays, on JOYfetti Cake Mix. Inside the brightly colored box is a cake mix that enables home bakers to create a confetti cake with a contemporary, playful look. Additionally, people can learn more about Duncan Hines’ partnership with The Birthday Party Project through information provided on the back of the 15.25-ounce box, which has a suggested retail price $2.19.