Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s Baking Mixes Expansion

After the successful 2022 launch of Dolly Parton’s cake mixes and frostings, Duncan Hines, a brand of Conagra Brands Inc., is introducing four more baking mixes with the beloved country music superstar, brokered by Parton’s global licensing partner IMG. The additional products are a Sweet Cornbread mix, a Buttermilk Biscuit mix, and two brownie mixes, Caramel Turtle and Fabulously Fudgy, inspired by some of the entertainment legend’s favorite family recipes. Beginning in early 2023, these Dolly Parton’s baking mixes can be found in the baking section of grocery stores and mass retailers, with a suggested retail price of $3.49 for the Brownies and $3.29 for the Biscuits and Cornbread. Packaging sizes range from 16 ounces to 17.6 ounces. Early access to the mixes will be available as part of Duncan Hines’ limited-edition Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection, beginning Feb. 8 online, while supplies last. Members of the online Duncan Hines Baking community can also get a chance for early presale access beginning on Feb 1. Other products in the line are Dolly Parton’s Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, Banana Flavored Cake Mix, Creamy Buttercream Frosting and Creamy Chocolate Buttercream Frosting.