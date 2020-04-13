Dudlicek Joins NGA

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has hired Jim Dudlicek as director, communications and external affairs.

Dudlicek was most recently editorial director at Progressive Grocer and has been a food industry journalist since 2002. He joined Progressive Grocer in 2010 after covering the dairy industry for seven and a half years, during which time he served as chief editor of Dairy Field and Dairy Foods magazines.

“NGA is committed to investing in communications efforts that assist our members as they compete in an industry constantly evolving, and ensure they are equipped with knowledge of the latest trends and insights,” said Laura Strange, SVP of communications and external affairs. “Jim has always had a passion and commitment for our industry and is a great storyteller. I’m thrilled to have Jim join our team to enhance this critical part of our mission.”

Arlington, Va.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent grocery sector of the food distribution industry.