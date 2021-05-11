Drone Service Takes off for Alabama Indie

Drones aren’t just for the big players. Greer's Markets, an independent grocery business in Mobile, Ala., is teaming up with Deuce Drone, Inc. for autonomous drone delivery service.

The retailer, which operates 29 grocery stores in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, will launch the last-mile service – literally and figuratively – this month at one of its locations before expanding into other areas. The drones can carry a payload of up to 10 pounds.

“We are already invested in curbside pickup and delivery and look forward to offering an additional delivery option with Deuce Drone. We continue to focus on technological advancements that make shopping Greer’s in store and online advantageous to all consumers,” said Greer's Market spokesperson Lucy Greer.

Added Bill Haub, senior director of Deuce Drone: “Our engagement presents an excellent opportunity to apply our technology in an urban setting. Our previous demonstration flights have proven that we are able to overcome many difficult challenges facing drone delivery. This development partnership is a great next step in Deuce Drone’s growth by providing the possibility of seamlessly transitioning to delivery service in downtown Mobile.”

According to company information, all flights and operations will be conducted in accordance with the Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 rules and strictly adhere to privacy and confidentiality requirements.