Coca-Cola Coffee Makes U.S. Debut With Drone Deliveries From Walmart

The skies over Coffee County, Georgia will be buzzing with drones on January 26-27 as the new Coca-Cola with Coffee product is delivered via drone from a Walmart supercenter.

Drone deliveries will be made during daylight hours to single family homes within a one-mile radius of a Walmart supercenter. Coca-Cola teamed up with Walmart and DroneUp, a nationwide drone services provider, to offer a two pack of Coca-Cola with Coffee and Coca-Cola with Coffee Zero Sugar for $2.32. The offer is available to those who opted in last summer to receive updates about the product launch.

Also, beginning on Jan. 25, customers could receive a free can of Coca-Cola with Coffee, using the Ibotta app, at Walmart stores across the country.

The U.S. is the 50th market to launch Coca-Cola with Coffee, which was first piloted in Japan in 2018. In each country, Coca-Cola tailors the recipe and packaging mix to meet local tastes.