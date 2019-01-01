Driscoll’s Limited-Edition Berries

Driscoll’s has brought to market a curated collection of two high-flavor berry offerings for a limited time only: Rosé Berries, blush-colored strawberries and raspberries bred for their unique color and aromatic flavor, and Sweetest Batch, strawberries and raspberries each grown from one proprietary variety and selected for their extra-sweet flavor profile. A team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant health scientists and entomologists researches and develops proprietary varieties, including these limited-edition offerings, through traditional breeding methods, which means no GMOs. One of the few berry companies with a dedicated research and development department focused on breeding high-flavor proprietary berries exclusively for its network of independent growers, Driscoll’s envisions the collection as the first in a series of offerings designed to give consumers innovative ways to experience its berries. The company’s limited-edition growing season is extremely short because of the special attention and nurturing necessary to ensure the berries’ superior quality.