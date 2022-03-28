A women-owned brand of nutritious olive oil-based dressings for salads and more, Dress It Up Dressing offers six flavors crafted from simple ingredients, with each bottle featuring a different woman “dressed up” according to the variety: Champagne Vinaigrette, Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Blackberry Vinaigrette, Sesame Tahini and Caesar. Made without the gums, starches, sugar and water found in most store-bought dressings, the shelf-stable line is gluten-free and low in sugar, and most varieties are vegan-, paleo-, keto- and Whole 30-friendly. The suggested retail price per 10-ounce bottle of any flavor is $7.99.