Drake’s Organic Spirits, the first and only spirit line in the world to be certified USDA organic, non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, vegan and kosher, has introduced Drake’s Organic Spiked Ice. The adult freeze-and-eat organic treats feature 15 percent ABV and just 80 calories apiece. The hand-held line comes in four flavors: Mango Rum Punch, Vodka Lemonade, Watermelon Martini and Classic Mojito. The anticipated retail price range when the product arrives in stores this summer is $2-$3 per 12-count variety pack of 100-millimeter pops.