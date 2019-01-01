Dr. Praeger’s Perfect Burger

Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, a family-owned and -operated company operating in the all-natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and kosher frozen food categories is introducing its own meat-alternative patty: the Perfect Burger. Looking and tasting like meat, the soy- and gluten-free, vegan, clean-ingredient item is made with such vegetables as sweet potato, butternut squash and carrot; contains 20 grams of non-GMO plant protein; and has 15 percent less sodium and 22 percent less fat per serving than the leading meatless burger. What’s more, it cooks just like beef on a grill or stove top. Due at retail by the end of the year,the Perfect Burger will retail for a suggested retail price range of $4.99-$5.99 per 4-ounce package, as well as being available for foodservice.