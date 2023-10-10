Dr. Praeger’s Crunchy Burgers

Better-for-you frozen food pioneer Dr. Praeger’s has reinvented the veggie burger with the rollout of two Crunchy Burgers, Crunchy Cauliflower Veggie Burgers and Crunchy Southwestern Sweet Potato Burgers. Responding to consumer demand for texture, the brand has added the crispy-coated burgers to its current veggie burger offerings, crafted with the same recognizable ingredients and featuring the same satisfying flavor that Dr. Praeger’s is already known for. Both crunchy flavors contain six vegetables each and are vegan, gluten-free and Non-GMO Certified. The burgers can be ready straight from the freezer after just minutes in the air fryer, on the stove or in the oven. A box of four 2.5-ounce burgers of either variety retails for a suggested $5.99.