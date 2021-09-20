Developed by nutritional expert, physician and best-selling author Dr. Kellyann Petrucci, Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth is made with chef-inspired recipes featuring simmered chicken bones, organic veggies and natural herbs. The product line offers 15 grams of protein and 5.5 grams of collagen per serving to provide satiety and help support skin, muscles, bones, joints and digestive health. The low-calorie, low-fat, non-gluten and non-GMO broth is appropriate for keto, Paleo and weight-loss diets. Easily prepared on a stovetop or in a microwave, the line can serve as a meal, snack or stock alternative. Dr. Kellyann’s Classic Chicken Bone Broth or Classic Chicken Low Sodium Broth is available for a suggested $7.69 per 16.9-fluid-ounce shelf-stable TetraPak carton.