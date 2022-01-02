A Dozen Cousins Entrée and Rice Seasoning Sauces

Already offering ready-to-eat rice and beans inspired by traditional Creole, Caribbean and Latin American recipes, A Dozen Cousins has now entered another segment with the introduction of its Entrée Seasoning Sauces, available in Jamaican Jerk, Peruvian Pollo A La Brasa and Mexican Pollo Asado varieties, and Rice Seasoning Sauces in Mexican Red Rice, Caribbean Coconut, Arroz Con Gandules varieties. A Dozen Cousins founder and CEO Ibraheem Basir developed the sauces after noticing a gap in the current market, with the aim of helping consumers spice up their favorite home-cooked recipes. Like all of the brand’s products, the bold seasoning sauces are made with such easy-to-recognize ingredients as onions, peppers and spices. Rather than us marinades that require advanced planning, or dry seasonings that lack the depth of flavor that comes from fresh aromatics, the easy-to-use “coat and cook” entrée sauces deliver a soulfully seasoned meal in just 30 minutes, while the rice sauces can be used to create a freshly cooked dish in under 20 minutes. The entrée sauces are Whole 30-approved, non-GMO, and keto- and vegan-friendly, as well as containing zero added sugars, and the Rice Seasoning Sauces are non-GMO, vegan and naturally gluten-free, with zero added sugars. Both product lines retail for a suggested $3.49 per 3-ounce (entrée sauces) or 4-ounce (rice sauces) pouch.