Doux South Artisanal Pickles

Normally, more than 80% of Doux South’s artisanal pickle business is restaurant supply, but with restaurant orders temporarily down due to COVID-19, company co-founder Mark Hungarland and his team are ensuring there’s abundant supply of the Southern specialty product line at retail. Created by Atlanta-based Chef Nick Melvin with the idea that almost any vegetable can be pickled to create a flavorful, textured delicacy that adds a vibrant and unique flavor to culinary creations, flavorful Doux South uses fresh ingredients like onions, garlic, dill, celery seed, peppers, turmeric and more in a vinegar brine, without artificial flavoring, emulsifiers, calcium chloride or preservatives. The line’s varieties include Sweet Soulshine, packed with celery seed, mustard seed, onions, and garlic, with a yellow coloring from turmeric, which also boosts healthy benefits; Angry Cukes, featuring farm-fresh cucumbers brined in a bath of vinegar, toasted chili flakes, garlic, sweet onion, fresh dill and yellow mustard seeds to create a dill pickle with layers of flavor; Chow Chow, pairing longer cuts of crisp green cabbage with sweet red peppers in distilled white vinegar and spiced with celery seed, sweet onion, garlic, mustard seed, turmeric and toasted chili flakes; Little Rock Caviar, made with black-eyed peas, a plant-based protein source, yellow onions, red and green bell peppers, distilled white vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic, molasses, anchovies, cloves, tamarind extract, and aged cayenne red peppers; and Drunken Tomatoes, consisting of plump cherry tomatoes in a mix of organic distilled white vinegar, red wine, fresh basil, dry basil, yellow onion, sugar, garlic, salt, mustard seed and celery seed. A 16-ounce jar of any variety would retail for a suggested $6.99.