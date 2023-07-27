DoorDash Introduces Back-to-School Deals Hub

To help families get a handle on back-to-school prep, DoorDash has rolled out its first-ever immersive Back-to-School hub, providing streamlined shopping and deals on seasonal staples across retail and grocery. Ordered items will arrive at customers’ doorstep in less than an hour on average.

During the back-to-school occasion, DoorDash users will be able to access nationwide offers from brands such as ALDI, Rite Aid, Sprouts Farmers Market and Walgreens. Exclusive deals include:

30% off $35-plus orders, up to $15 off at Walgreens with code BACK2SCHOOL30 July 20-Aug. 13.

20% off $75-plus orders, with a maximum of $20 off (new customers receive 30% off $50-plus orders, with a maximum of $30 off) at ALDI Aug. 14-Sept. 3.

20% off $75-plus orders, with a maximum of $20 off (new customers receive 30% off $60-plus orders, with a maximum of $25 off) at Sprouts Aug. 14-Sept. 3.

30% off $35-plus orders, up to $15 off at Rite Aid Aug. 28-Sept. 3.

“Our immersive Back-to-School hub features a broad range of essentials to make this stressful time for families more convenient than ever,” said Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, chief marketing officer at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “From school supplies to pantry essentials to everything in between, DoorDash has deals on nearly everything to help students start the school year on the right foot. We’re excited to provide our Back-to-School hub for the first-time ever, allowing parents school shopping that fits into their routine with next-level convenience and super relevant selection. With DoorDash, families nationwide can order school supplies from any store, anytime they need it, all year long.”

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, which operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Philadelphia-based Rite Aid, with 2,300-plus retail pharmacy locations in 17 states, is No. 22; Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S., with about 2,200 stores in 38 states, is No. 24; and Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, with almost 400 stores in 23 states, is No. 51 on PG’s list.