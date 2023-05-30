DoorDash Celebrates Summer With DashPass Savings Event

The Summer of DashPass is upon us. The DoorDash savings event will offer thousands of deals across the United States for those who are part of the company’s membership program. Over five weeks, starting June 15, members can save up to $35 per month, on average.

DoorDash’s food retail and pharmacy partners including Walgreens, ALDI, Sprouts Farmers Market, Dollar General and more are offering deals during the event. During the Father’s Day Favorites For Dad week, members can receive $10 off orders of more than $30 at Walgreens, and also get $20 off orders of more than $50 at ALDI with the purchase of one ALDI Find during the Official Summer Kickoff week.

[Read more: "What Foods and Alcoholic Beverages Are Consumers Ordering Most Online?"]

Other deals available include 40% off orders of $50 or more, up to $25, at Sprouts Farmers Market, as well as 30% off orders of more than $15 at Dollar General, over Independence Day.

“For the fourth year in a row, we’re excited to bring Summer of DashPass to our members, underscoring the value and breadth of a DashPass membership and unlocking access to the best of their neighborhoods at the most affordable prices,” said Prabir Adarkar, president and COO at DoorDash. “We’re thrilled to once again be able to provide first-of-its-kind, exclusive access to incredible deals across national and local businesses across the country.”

Continued Adarkar: “This summer, we’re bringing even more value to our members on everything from groceries to throwback, beloved menu items, to sporting goods, to fun sweepstakes and much more.”

While DoorDash has been primarily known as a restaurant delivery service since its inception a decade ago, the company has branched out in recent years to include grocery, convenience store, dollar store and other food and beverage-focused partners. Today, the company has more than 100,000 non-restaurant stores across North America on its Marketplace and Drive platforms, and more than 98% of its monthly consumers in the United States have access to a non-restaurant store on the app.