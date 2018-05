Donsuemor has introduced its eight-count Pumpkin Spice Madeleines, moist, shell-shaped miniature cakes intended to remind consumers of autumn and the holiday season. The buttery, pumpkin-pie-spiced treats are suitable for eating with a mug of hot cider or coffee, after dinner or even as an afternoon snack. Available only for retail during September through December, the cakes retail in eight-count clamshell packs for a suggested $3.99-$5.99 each.