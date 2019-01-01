F. Gaviña & Sons Inc., which makes Don Francisco’s Coffee and other coffee brands, has launched Don Francisco’s Coffee Family Reserve espresso capsules, compatible with Nespresso OriginalLine machines. The capsules are available in an array of intensity levels from six to nine, which indicates the flavor intensity of the roast and the complexity of the blend. Made with premium 100 percent Arabica coffee, the kosher-certified line comes in four blends: traditional, European-style Clásico, with an intensity level of nine; nutty, sweet Old Havana, with an intensity level of eight; well-balanced, USDA-certified Orgánico, with an intensity level of seven; and exotic Nuevo Mundo, with an intensity level of six. Gaviña is currently one of the only coffee companies roasting and packing its Nespresso-compatible capsules in the United States. A 10-count pack retails for a suggested $6.99.