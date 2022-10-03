Dom’s Kitchen & Market Readies 2nd Location

Dom's Kitchen & Market, a newer banner founded by seasoned grocery industry pros to meet neighborhood needs, is set to open its second location. Following a successful 2021 foray into the Lincoln Park-Lakeview area of Chicago, Dom’s has announced a grand opening date of Nov. 1 in the nearby Old Town neighborhood.

Billed as a “next-generation omnichannel local food emporium,” Dom’s aims to provide a space for culinary discovery and everyday and essential meals with products available in-store, online and to go. The second Dom’s, located at 1233 N. Wells Street, is 50% larger than the first location and will include 12,000 new items as well as updated grocery technology features like digital menu boards, electronic shelf labels, self-checkout and self-order kiosks.

As with the original Dom’s location, this store will offer a plethora of fresh produce items, including sustainable local greens, as well as curated meat and seafood selections overseen by trained butchers, a “wine library,” cheese and charcuterie products, plants and fresh flowers and a pantry featuring a new bulk nuts and grain section with reusable containers. Meal solutions, including grab-and-go offerings and ready-to-prepare choices, are served at various counters and kitchens in store and are often sourced from local purveyor and foodservice partners.

As Dom’s expands, it is also widening its role as an employer. According to company information, the new store is expected to provide 180 jobs and will also support area food artisans, thanks to an assortment of more than 140 locally-made products.

“I personally take the selection and purchase of our Kitchen and Market offerings very seriously. Dom’s continues to evolve based on our collective team efforts. We all work diligently to excite the hearts, minds, and palettes of our loyal and new customers alike. Our work here is never done and we strive for excellence on a daily basis,” said Bob Mariano, co-CEO.

Mariano is one of three Dom’s co-founders. He founded the Mariano’s banner after serving as the CEO of Roundy’s and Dominick’s. The other founders include Don Fitzgerald, a former senior executive at Dominick’s, Roundy’s, and Mariano’s; and Jay Owen of Dom Capital Group, a venture investor in food technology and next-generation commerce. Owen is the grandson of Dominick's founder Dominick DiMatteo.

“We are thrilled to open our second Dom’s Kitchen & Market in Old Town. At Dom’s, we are transforming the traditional grocery into a modern and holistic meal experience. Our mission remains to offer our customers well-crafted, locally sourced, globally inspired food in an interactive environment of discovery and generous hospitality that connect people to the Old Town community and each other,” added Fitzgerald.

Owen noted that the store will serve communities in a variety of ways. “Social responsibility is a cornerstone of the Dom’s culture and is essential to who we are as a business and as a neighbor. We push the boundaries and strive to be innovative from the experience we provide to the ways in which we interact with our community members and organizations in need,” he remarked.

Following the Nov. 1 grand opening, the new Dom’s will be open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.