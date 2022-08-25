Dollar Tree Makes Key Leadership Addition

Dollar Tree, Inc. has hired Jeffrey A. Davis to serve as its new CFO. Kevin Wampler will transition out of his role as current CFO but is expected to remain with the company as an advisor until April.

“I am extremely pleased to announce that Jeff Davis will be joining the Dollar Tree team as our new chief financial officer. For many years, Jeff has been recognized as a strong and collaborative retail business partner, driving superior financial and operational results,” stated Mike Witynski, president and CEO. “Jeff has a proven track record of strategic leadership, and building and developing talented teams. I believe his skill set and experiences are the perfect fit for Dollar Tree, as we continue to fill key executive roles and execute on the transformation of our company.”

Davis previously held financial leadership positions at Walmart and J. C. Penney Co., and most recently served as CFO for Qurate Retail Group, Inc., a retail and media conglomerate comprising seven retail brands including QVC, HSN and Zulily.

“I look forward to joining Dollar Tree at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey. Dollar Tree has a long and unique history in value retail,” said Davis. “My team will be focused on supporting the company’s strategy development and execution, and delivering insights and action plans to support efficient operations and create shareholder value. The company has a strong balance sheet and a tremendous opportunity for growth.”

Dollar Tree’s c-suite has been in a state of flux for several months. The retailer is undergoing leadership changes in an effort to support the company’s growth and accelerate implementation of its value creation initiatives.

In addition to Wampler’s departure, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary William Old, COO Thomas O’Boyle, Chief Strategy Officer David Jacobs and CIO Andy Paisley are no longer with the company. Bobby Aflatooni took on the CIO role at Dollar Tree in July, coming to the company from his most recent position as EVP and CIO for The Howard Hughes Corp.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree, which operates more than 16,000 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces, including stores operating under the Family Dollar banner, is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.