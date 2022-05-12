Dollar Tree Recruits 2 Former Dollar General Execs

Dollar Tree, Inc. has appointed two executives to new C-suite roles. John Flanigan will become chief supply chain officer and Larry Gatta is the new chief merchandising officer for the Family Dollar banner.

“Driving supply chain efficiencies and improving the operating performance of our Family Dollar banner are important elements to long-term value creation for our shareholders,” said Michael Witynski, Dollar Tree president and CEO. “I am pleased to announce the recent additions of proven retail leaders John Flanigan and Larry Gatta to our organization.”

Flanigan most recently served as Dollar General’s EVP of global supply chain, and has held other leadership positions at Longs Drug Stores, Safeway and Vons. According to Flanigan, his main focus will be on leading productivity improvements across the logistics function through the use of data, analytics, process improvements and automation.

“I am excited to join the Dollar Tree organization,” Flanigan said. “Mike Witynski and I share a common vision to improve the organization’s supply chain performance through improved distribution center conditions, hiring and retention of teams, and efficiency improvements throughout the supply chain — from our suppliers to our store shelves. I am eager to drive our team’s contribution to the company’s performance through improved shopper and associate experience.”

Gatta, who joined Dollar General in 2009, most recently held the position of SVP and general merchandise manager for consumables at the company. While Gatta takes over merchandising for Family Dollar, Rick McNeely will remain chief merchandising officer of Dollar Tree and will continue to lead the Dollar Tree merchandising teams.

“In the current economic climate, households need Family Dollar to provide value and convenience to help stretch their budgets,” said Gatta. “Family Dollar is part of the solution to millions of households across the U.S. I will be focused on improving the banner’s productivity and improved operating performance through sales-driving initiatives, margin-enhancements, and leveraging our cost components.”

“Both John and Larry have decades of experience and are proven leaders in small-box value retail and I am extremely pleased to welcome them to our team,” said Witynski. “In their leadership roles, they will each be key components to our success in the next chapter of our company’s growth, especially as it relates to improved performance, efficiencies, and shopper and associate experiences, in our Family Dollar stores and throughout our supply chain.”

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree, which operates more than 15,700 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces, including stores operating under the Family Dollar banner, is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General is No. 15 on The PG 100 and was also named PG's 2021 Retailer of the Year.