Dollar Tree Continues to Rebuild C-Suite

As part of the company’s transformation, Dollar Tree Inc. has made a number of key leadership additions, with Jennifer Bohaty, Terence Goods, Jennifer Silberman and Kristin Tetreault joining the organization as chief compliance officer, chief diversity officer, chief sustainability officer and chief communications officer respectively.

The discount retailer divulged back in June that it would restructure its executive leadership team to support the company’s growth. Since then, the company has filled a number of key position like CFO, COO and chief development officer.