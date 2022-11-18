Dollar Tree Continues to Rebuild C-Suite

As part of the company’s transformation, Dollar Tree Inc. has made a number of key leadership additions, with Jennifer Bohaty, Terence Goods, Jennifer Silberman and Kristin Tetreault joining the organization as chief compliance officer, chief diversity officer, chief sustainability officer and chief communications officer respectively.
The discount retailer divulged back in June that it would restructure its executive leadership team to support the company’s growth. Since then, the company has filled a number of key position like CFO, COO and chief development officer.
“As we continue to build our leadership team capability and focus intently on culture, compliance and ESG, I’m pleased to announce the additions of Jennifer Bohaty, Terence Goods, Jennifer Silberman and Kristin Tetreault to the Dollar Tree team,” said Mike Witynski, president and CEO. “These important additions demonstrate our company’s commitment to improving the experiences of our shoppers and building an engaging culture of belonging for our associates.”