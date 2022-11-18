Advertisement
11/18/2022

Dollar Tree Continues to Rebuild C-Suite

New hires include chief officers for communications, compliance, diversity and sustainability
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
Dollar Tree exec
Jennifer Bohaty

As part of the company’s transformation, Dollar Tree Inc. has made a number of key leadership additions, with Jennifer Bohaty, Terence Goods, Jennifer Silberman and Kristin Tetreault joining the organization as chief compliance officer, chief diversity officer, chief sustainability officer and chief communications officer respectively.

The discount retailer divulged back in June that it would restructure its executive leadership team to support the company’s growth. Since then, the company has filled a number of key position like CFO, COO and chief development officer.

“As we continue to build our leadership team capability and focus intently on culture, compliance and ESG, I’m pleased to announce the additions of Jennifer Bohaty, Terence Goods, Jennifer Silberman and Kristin Tetreault to the Dollar Tree team,” said Mike Witynski, president and CEO. “These important additions demonstrate our company’s commitment to improving the experiences of our shoppers and building an engaging culture of belonging for our associates.”

Dollar Tree exec
Terence Goods

Prior to joining Dollar Tree, Bohaty was global chief of ethics and compliance at LL Flooring, where she developed and enhanced regulatory relationships through equitably investigating and proactively addressing past compliance-related challenges. Bohaty’s prior retail experience includes stints as executive director of global product safety, quality and compliance with Toys ‘R’ Us and senior product safety manager at Target. She received her bachelor of arts in psychology, with an emphasis on management, from Saint Louis University.

Goods was most recently VP of diversity and inclusion at Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, a U.S. wine distributor included on Forbes’ list of Best Employers for Diversity in 2022. A human resources leader with more than 20 years of experience, Goods has a passion for talent acquisition, training, and diversity and inclusion programs. His prior leadership roles include stints with Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JCPenney. He’s a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor of arts in speech communication.

Dollar Tree exec
Jennifer Silberman

Before Dollar Tree, Silberman was VP of ESG for Yeti, where she established the company’s first ESG priorities. She previously led corporate responsibility efforts and teams for global companies such as Target and Hilton, driving efforts to create long-term sustainability strategies and goals. Silberman has worked in the sustainability and impact space for more than 25 years and began her sustainability career as a consultant with APCO Worldwide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Latin American studies from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts and a master’s degree in international economics and Latin American studies from The John Hopkins University Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, in Washington, D.C.

dollar tree exec
Kristin Tetreault

Tetreault joins Dollar Tree from tool company Stanley Black & Decker, where she was VP of enterprise and executive communications. There, she worked to establish a robust communication function for the company’s 60,000-plus employees worldwide. Tetreault also held communication leadership roles at The Hartford Financial Services, UnitedHealth Group and Texas Instruments, among others. Tetreault earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of North Texas and a master’s degree in organizational development and change management from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operated 16,231 stores under the Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada banners across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of July 30. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

ALSO WORTH READING

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement