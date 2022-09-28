Dollar Tree Adds Food Industry Pro to C-Suite

Days after adding a new COO, Dollar Tree, Inc. has revealed another key executive leadership addition with the appointment of Pedro Voyer as chief development officer.

“I am extremely pleased to announce that Pedro Voyer will be joining Dollar Tree as our new chief development officer. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in the domestic and international multi-unit food and beverage industry, Pedro has a strong track record in profitable new unit growth, portfolio asset management and facility management,” stated Mike Witynski, president and CEO. “Pedro will lead our real estate teams to enable our long-term growth and provide customers with a shopping experience that wows them each time they visit our stores.”

Prior to Dollar Tree, Voyer held several leadership positions within JAB Holding Co. as SVP and general manager international for Panera and SVP COO international for JAB-owned Caribou Coffee and Einstein’s Bagel Brands. His responsibilities spanned international P&L and the corporate development function, including franchising, market planning, new restaurant openings, construction, re-imaging, facilities and portfolio management strategies.

Voyer also served as chief development officer Americas for Burger King Corp., where he was responsible for the U.S. and Canadian portfolio of more than 7,500 company stores, 2,000-plus new store openings, construction, facilities and more than 600 franchise relationships. He held a variety of operational and development roles at Starbucks where he was involved in planning, approving, securing and supporting local teams in opening more than 4,000 Starbucks units worldwide during his tenure. Voyer also served in leadership positions at YUM Brands, Tricon and PepsiCo International, and is an alumnus of Bain & Company Consulting. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Universidad Simon Bolivar in Venezuela and an MSC/MBA from the Tokyo Institute of Technology/MIT.

“I am eager to join the Dollar Tree team at such a pivotal time in the organization’s transformation. The Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands have a unique opportunity for growth in what I consider to be one of the most attractive sectors in retail at this time,” said Voyer. “My teams will be committed to supporting the organization to drive sustainable new unit growth, improved store condition, productivity and profitability by enhancing the customers’ shopping experience in our stores.”

“We continue to work aggressively in our efforts to build a world class retail leadership team that will enable us to accelerate the growth of the company. Pedro’s addition represents the sixth chief officer that has joined the company in less than five months. We are committed to delivering improved long-term operating performance for the benefit of all Dollar Tree stakeholders,” added Witynski.

The discount retailer's second quarter ending July 30 delivered increases of 6.7% in sales, 14.2% in gross profit, 25.7% in operating profit and 30.1% in EPS. Dollar Tree divulged back in June that it would restructure its executive leadership team to support the company’s growth.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operated 16,231 stores under the Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada banners across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of July 30. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.