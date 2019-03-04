Dollar General, Western Union Team on Money Transfer Service

Dollar General Corp. and Western Union have joined forces to enable customers to complete Western Union money transfers at all 15,472 Dollar General locations across 44 states. The partnership lets customers initiate or receive international and domestic money transfers digitally via the Western Union mobile app or by going online, and then pay in person at Dollar General locations.

After consumers complete the digital portion of the transaction, they can visit a nearby Dollar General store to finalize the transfer with a debit card or cash. Customers receiving money transfers can likewise initiate the transaction digitally, and then visit a Dollar General with a valid ID to get their money.

“Dollar General is excited to work with Western Union to help provide value and convenience when customers send or receive money transfers,” said Jason Reiser, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General. “With approximately 75 percent of the American population within a 5-mile radius of a Dollar General, we are uniquely positioned to provide customers with a convenient location to complete their money transfer transactions.” “This strategic alliance brings multiple benefits for customers,” added Carter Hunt SVP and general manager of Western Union, North America. “We are pleased to offer multi-point access to money transfers and include convenient channels using a hybrid of digital and retail for our customers. We are also excited that through Dollar General, we are growing our network to better serve even more local communities across the U.S.”

Through the agreement, Denver-based Western Union extends its U.S. reach, which already spans more than 40,000 agent locations, by another 30 percent.