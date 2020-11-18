Dollar General Offers New Bonuses for Employees

Dollar General is planning more bonuses for employees during the pandemic.

The retail chain said it will award approximately $50 million in additional appreciation bonuses to eligible front-line employees in the fourth quarter.

That doubles its planned investment in these bonuses in the back half of the year and brings its Q3 and Q4 commitment to approximately $100 million in total. Dollar General now plans to award up to approximately $173 million to store, distribution center and private-fleet employees during its 2020 fiscal year.



“To demonstrate our ongoing gratitude and support for our employees directly serving our customers and communities during this pandemic, we are proud to double our initial plans for second-half bonuses by awarding an approximately additional $50 million to our front-line team members,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO. “Customers continue to look to and trust Dollar General to carry the essential household items on which they depend, all while furthering our mission of serving others. Our dedicated store, distribution and private-fleet teams continue to work diligently to meet our customers’ needs, especially as we see increased demand and stock-up behaviors.”



On Aug. 27, the retailer revealed that it awarded approximately $73 million in appreciation bonuses cumulatively during its first and second quarters, as well as plans to invest up to $50 million during its third and fourth quarters.

Earlier in November, Birmingham, Alabama-based Shipt said that it will give its workers -- known as "shoppers" -- holiday bonuses. The same-day delivery service, which said that it has at least 200,000 delivery providers, will offer bonuses ranging from $50 to $300, with exact amounts varying by market, but always scaling based on the number of shops completed in the time frame.

Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General operates 16,720 stores in 46 states, employing approximately 140,000 associates. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Minneapolis-based Target, the parent company of Shipt, is No. 7 on PG's list.