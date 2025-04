Say hello to the Hummus Crunch Chopped Salad Kit — an Editors’ Pick from Progressive Grocer!

This bold Mediterranean-inspired salad features creamy, lemony hummus-style dressing; crunchy pita chips; crumbled feta; and a savory herb seasoning mix atop crisp chopped lettuces. It’s everything you love about hummus, transformed into a fresh, craveable salad.

Perfect as a quick lunch or a show-stopping side, Hummus Crunch delivers refreshing bold flavor and a plant-powered twist on a Mediterranean classic.