Dole Food Co. has expanded its Dole Chopped! Salad Kits with two offerings that leverage the popularity of ranch dressing: Buffalo Ranch, featuring chopped Dole cabbage, green leaf lettuce, kale, carrots, red cabbage and green onions, topped with blue cheese crumbles and fried onions, and Peppercorn Ranch, containing chopped Dole iceberg and green leaf lettuces, carrots, red cabbage, radishes, shredded white cheddar cheese, crumbled cornbread croutons and crushed black peppercorns. Each approximately 10-ounce refrigerated kit serves 2.5 to 3.5 people and retails for a suggested $3.99. The products are part of Dole's growing family of ranch-inspired salad kits, including BBQ Ranch, Country Ranch and Avocado ranch, all introduced last year, plus other salad kits and produce bowls that feature on-trend variations of Dole’s ranch dressing.