Doc’s Food Stores Remodels Country Mart Store

Doc’s Food Stores celebrated the grand reopening of the independent grocer’s extensively remodeled Country Mart store in Glenpool, Oklahoma, with a April 14 ribbon-cutting ceremony. The occasion was also an opportunity for Doc’s to launch its Scan & Go service, which enables shoppers to scan groceries as they shop, pay for their items on their handheld devices and avoid checkout lines.

This is the most extensive overhaul for the 20,000-square-foot supermarket since it first opened in 1997. The project includes upgraded and expanded areas across all store departments, including a 20-foot multideck case in produce, a new meat case dedicated to specialty items, and the tripling of space for beer selections to 36 feet.

“Our Glenpool store is new and improved, inside and out, providing an enhanced shopping experience for everything from fresh produce, meat and bakery to everyday grocery needs,” noted Jake Shell, center store supervisor at Doc’s Food Stores. “This remodel demonstrates our dedication to the community and allows us to do an even better job delivering the products and service our consumers have come to expect over the past 75 years.”

Doc’s operates three stores under the Doc’s Country Mart banner in Bixby, Coweta and Glenpool, Oklahoma, as well as three Apple Markets in Fairview, Newkirk, Oologah and Watonga, Oklahoma, and two JB’s Markets in Collinsville and Oilton, Oklahoma.