DNX Foods Grass-Fed Beef & Uncured Bacon Jalapeño Bar

DNX Foods' new keto-compliant Grass-Fed Beef & Uncured Bacon Jalapeño Bar features 14 grams of protein and 9 grams of healthy fats from high-quality animal sources free of antibiotics and hormones. Fortified with grass-fed beef collagen, the minimally processed bar is made with certified organic spices, grass-fed beef from New Zealand and Australia, and uncured bacon. It's high in omega-3s and conjugated linoleic acids, as well as free of nitrates and nitrites, artificial ingredients, preservatives, fillers, GMOs, MSG, dairy, soy or gluten. It also is free from added sugar or sugar alcohol and contains only 1 gram of net carbs. DNX's Grass-Fed Beef & Uncured Bacon Jalapeño Bar has an SRP of $2.99 per 1.25-ounce bar.