Divine Crispy Thins

Billed as the world’s first and only farmer-owned, Fairtrade, B Corp-certified premium chocolate brand, Divine Chocolate has brought back its signature Crispy Thins snackable chocolate in time for the festive season. All four flavors – Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate with Mint, Milk Chocolate, and Milk Chocolate with Caramel and Sea Salt – feature a blend of Divine’s Fairtrade chocolate and puffed rice, while both Dark Chocolate flavors are vegan. All are available in select stores, on Amazon, or at the company’s online store. Each 2.8-ounce box retails for a suggested $4.79. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Divine pioneered the mission-driven ethical chocolate movement. Since its founding, the company has worked to fight exploitation within the cocoa industry, promote women’s empowerment, drive adult education and further a range of sustainability initiatives. All of the company’s chocolate is made with Fairtrade sugar and single-origin Fairtrade cocoa beans grown by family farmers in Ghana. Its chocolate bars contain 100% pure cocoa butter, only natural flavors and ingredients, and no palm oil, soy or GMOs. All products are vegetarian, with vegan-suitable options available. Packaging of the bars is plastic-free and features recyclable foil and paper.