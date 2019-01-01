Socially conscious brand Divine Chocolate has debuted a light, crunchy snack to its Fairtrade product line: Divine Chocolate Crispy Thins. Made with natural ingredients and containing fewer than 20 calories per Thin, these smaller portions provide a lighter snacking alternative in the chocolate aisle with their unique shape and texture. The line comes in Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate with Mint, Milk Chocolate, and Milk Chocolate with Caramel and Sea Salt. Suitable for casual gifting, enjoying alone or sharing with friends, the suggested retail price for a 2.8-ounce package of Crispy Thins is $3.50. Divine Chocolate is a certified B Corporation driven by a mission to bring people together using the power of chocolate, creating trading relations that empower both producers and consumers.