Disney Table Scraps Premium Dog Treats

Developed by long-time contract manufacturer Phelps Pet Products, Table Scraps is a line of dog treats with packaging featuring such beloved Disney characters as Pluto, Stitch (of “Lilo and Stitch”), Winnie the Pooh, and Simba (of “The Lion King”). The line also features quality clean-label recipes, four of them meat-first -- Sweet Hawaiian Bacon, Roast Beef, Smoked Salmon, and Hot Diggity Dog -- as well as two USDA Organic Certified varieties, Organic Chicken Tender and Organic Honey Roasted Turkey, and two 100% plant-based options, Vegan Surf-N-Turf and Meatless Meatloaf. Available at retail July 1, Table Scraps retails for a suggested $6.99 per 5-ounce resealable package.