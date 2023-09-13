DiMere Names New President of DMB Packing

Produce company DiMere, Inc. has appointed a new president of its DMB Packing business. Jeff Dolan will take on that role at the family-owned group, promoted from his most recent position as field operations manager.

Going forward, Dolan will oversee all operations related to the growing, packing and shipping of fresh market tomatoes in California. He got an early start in the business, helping his father as a teenager at the DiMare repacking and wholesale operation near Boston, Mass. He went on to hold various roles at the company, developing new varieties and agricultural practices.

[Read more: "UNFI Names CIO"]

Dolan’s background also includes tenures as chair of the board of the Occidental Canal Co. (OCC), The California Fresh Market Tomato Growers Exchange (CTFGE), California Tomato Commission (CTC) and The California Tomato Growers (CTG) cooperative. In addition to working for the family business, he established a diversified farming operation, where he grew tomatoes and cherries.

“This announcement comes as DiMare embarks on its next century of dedicated service to our esteemed customers and partners. I am so pleased to extend sincere congratulations to Jeff as he assumes this pivotal leadership position in California,” asserted Tom DiMare, president of DiMare Inc., which was founded 95 years ago in the Golden State. “Jeff brings a wealth of experience, having devoted more than 35 years to the agriculture industry. His expertise was cultivated under the guidance of his father, Charles, and a family business founder, his grandfather, Dominic.”

With a central office in Ft. Worth, Texas, DiMere Fresh operates a nationwide network of repack distribution facilities and distributes a range of fruits and vegetables, including conventionally grown, hothouse grown, organics, floral and value-added packaged items. Operating locations in Florida and California, DiMare Farms grows and supplies several varieties of tomatoes year-round.