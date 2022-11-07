Dietz & Watson has given the deli snack pack a better-for-you makeover with a line of four protein-packed, grab-and-go SKUS containing heart-healthy items matched with premium Dietz & Watson meats and artisan cheeses. A sophisticated but fun take on charcuterie for the whole family, Dietz & Dats consists of Hot Salami & Fontina, offering mingled heat and tanginess, accompanied by sweet cranberries and crunchy melba toast; Milano Salami & Asiago, a sweet and tangy blend, complemented by slightly salty almonds and melba toast;Chorizo & Pepper Jack, a smoky and spicy combo, paired with sweet dried mangos and melba toast; and Dried Salami & Provolone, a savory and mildly tangy taste experience, alongside cashews and melba toast. None of the varieties has any artificial flavors, preservatives or MSG. The savory and sweet stackable Dietz & Dats packs retail for a suggested $4.99 each.