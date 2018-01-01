Diet Coke Rebrand, New Varieties

The Coca-Cola Company has given Diet Coke, while leaving the recipe of the beverage unchanged, a new look, with bright colors on slimmer cans. Additionally, new flavors have been added, including Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange and Twisted Mango. The slimmer 12-ounce cans retain the brand's iconic silver color, offering a simplified color palette focused on silver and red with accents of bold color to represent the new flavors. A slightly refined typography simultaneously preserves Diet Coke's heritage, but presents it in a more progressive manner, the company said. The new varieties will sell in eight-packs and as on-the-go singles.