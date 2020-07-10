Dickey’s Brings Barbecue to the Meal-Kit World

The meal-kit industry is getting a dose of barbecue.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, a Dallas-based chain, is now selling monthly subscription boxes of its meats, sides and desserts for home delivery. The service, called Dickey’s At Home, is the latest sign of the growth of meal kits during the pandemic — growth that has also resulted in more innovation in the meal-kit industry.

Available for purchase at athome.dickeys.com, the customizable meal delivery service consists of carefully curated selections of high-quality meats, sides and desserts. Guests can choose their preferred items from among these options:

Chef’s Special Box: Two proteins, two sides and four individual desserts for $99.99

Dickey’s Classic Box: Five proteins, two sides and six individual desserts for $150

Dickey’s Value Box: 10 proteins, four sides and 12 individual desserts for $280

“Since 1941, Dickey’s has been a leader in serving top-notch meats and Southern sides,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc. “Dickey’s At Home was born out of the desire to help give families the same quality but with the convenience of cooking at home. We know life gets crazy. Dickey’s At Home’s meal service is an easy solution for busy families.”

Dickey’s said that each cut is hand-trimmed by master butchers, and immediately sealed and flash-frozen to ensure that every product is delivered when it’s most fresh.

As Dickey’s launched this new food retail service, meal-kit service Blue Apron is expanding its menu options in an attempt to offer more variety, flexibility and choice, according to the New York-based company. Customers can now order multiple boxes per week, customize select components of recipes, and get up to four recipes per box with the Two-Person Signature menu.