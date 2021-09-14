Diamond of California Nut Coatings

Century-old specialty nut and nut product provider Diamond of California has now brought out Nut Coatings, a keto-friendly, low-carb breading alternative made with a base of walnuts and pecans, and simply seasoned with herbs, spices and other real ingredients. The line comes in Original, Italian and Ranch varieties and can replace conventional breading in such recipes as meatballs, chicken, macaroni and cheese and eggplant parmesan. To create a nut-based breading alternative that can crust, top and coat, Diamond of California partnered with its product development team and specialty spice experts to develop the right texture and flavors to complement meats, fish, vegetables, pastas and plant-based proteins. The coatings were also exhaustively tested to ensure that they could stand up to everyday cooking techniques. Further, because of the natural oils in nuts, the product line adheres without binders like eggs or flour, and even performs best when baked or air-fried without the addition of extra fats, allowing for less fat overall and delivering an appealing texture. The suggested retail price is $3.99 per 5-ounce bag of any variety of Nut Coatings.