Diamond of California Crunchy Nut Toppers

Century-old specialty nut purveyor Diamond of California has now launched Crunchy Nut Toppers, made with bite-size pieces of nutrient-packed walnuts (an excellent source of ALA-Omega 3) and pecans, and seasoned with simple ingredients to create a better-for-you salad topping. Consumers can use them to add crunch to salads, baked potatoes, veggie sides, and more. The line comes in four flavors: bacon-free Smoky Bacon Walnuts, dairy-free Garden Ranch Walnuts, Glazed Walnuts and Glazed Pecans. Available nationwide on Diamond’s website and in the salad topper section of such major retailers as Food Lion, Winn-Dixie, Lowes Foods, Food City, Big Y, Gelson’s, Save Mart, Lucky and Food Maxx, and coming soon to Amazon, Crunchy Nut Toppers retails for a suggested $2.99 per 3-ounce package of any variety.