Despite Changes, Grocers Expect Meat Sales to Grow

Sprouting Sales

While plant-based meat alternatives are one of the hottest topics on everyone’s radar, it’s still a very small percentage of overall meat sales.

That said, Schmansky advises that “it is important to keep a close eye on the amount of consumers turning to overall plant-based foods to improve their well-being, which is taking dollars away from this department.” According to Nielsen data, 39 percent of Americans are actively trying to incorporate more plant-based foods in their diets. This trend is being driven mainly by young, multicultural consumers who desire to improve their overall health and nutrition. And with 15 percent of total food and beverage sales coming from products that meet a plant-based diet, the options are increasing.

“However, with change comes a learning curve and an opportunity for grocers: Consumers have noted that eliminating meat altogether is a challenge, with 36 percent saying it’s hard to prepare a meatless meal,” Schmansky says.

It’s another opportunity for grocery retailers to own another part of the wellness equation – offer preparation guidance for plant-based products, and have meat managers collaborate with in-store dietitians to create meal plans that incorporate plant-based meat alternatives. This will go a long way toward demonstrating a commitment to shopper needs and keep them from shifting their loyalty away from your banner as their eating habits evolve.

Nearly half of the retailers who responded to PG’s survey carry plant-based meat alternatives, with about a quarter considering adding them to their product mix. Just over half say that they do or would merchandise these products alongside animal proteins in the meat case.

Follow-up responses suggest that the availability and positioning of plant-based meat substitutes will reflect local demand for them, particularly among smaller, independent grocers.

Karns Foods doesn’t offer them in its meat department, “but feel[s] it will grow in its own department and set,” Karns says. At Michigan’s Family Fare, meat substitutes are currently confined to the frozen aisle, Swander notes: “They are a small portion of sales, but do OK when promoted.” Meanwhile, Orlando asserts that they’re “not something I do.”