Designer Wellness, a maker of nutrient-filled protein powders and other wellness products, has now introduced Designer Wellness Protein Smoothie, a shelf-stable, portable protein smoothie line made with real fruit The all-natural, gluten-free items contain 12 grams of whey protein isolate, and, with zero added sugar, 65% less sugar than comparable products -- 5-6 grams per serving versus 12-17 grams for other brands. Designer Wellness Protein Smoothies also contain MCT oil, which is believed to provide better brain and memory function, as well as other wellness benefits. Available in Mixed Berry, Strawberry Banana and Tropical Fruit flavors, Designer Wellness Protein Smoothies retail for a suggested $3.49 per 4.2-ounce single-serve pouch. The USA-made product line comes in 100 percent BPA-free packaging, doesn’t require refrigeration before it’s opened, and can be stored at room temperature or chilled.