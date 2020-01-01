Making its gourmet chocolate bar debut, Designer Protein, a legacy brand in the sports and active nutrition category, now offers Designer Chocolate Bars, premium dark chocolate bars with 10 grams of whey protein, which is considered one of the highest-quality proteins and is easily digested. Available in two varieties, Dark Chocolate with Almonds and Dark Chocolate with Quinoa, the all-natural, kosher, gluten-free bars contain 85% dark premium cacao, 8 grams of dietary fiber and just 7 grams of sugar, or 2 or 3 grams per serving. The suggested retail price per 2.15-ounce bar is $2.99.