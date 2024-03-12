Natural personal care brand Desert Essence has expanded its portfolio with the launch of a new line specifically designed for children: Desert Essence for Kids Shampoo & Body Wash and Conditioning Detangler. The line is formulated with such plant-based ingredients as jojoba oil, avocado oil and chamomile to nourish and care for children’s delicate hair and skin. While the first product combines the cleansing power of a shampoo with the soothing effects of a body wash, the second is a lightweight, non-greasy spray that manages tangles and keeps wet or dry hair smooth and manageable. Both are available in Green Apple Watermelon and Fragrance-free varieties. Designed for ages 6 months to 6 years, the safe-to-swallow, carrageenan- and fluoride-free, Leaping Bunny Certified line comes in colorful packaging decorated with friendly characters BunBun and Wally the Whale. The suggested retail price is $12.99 per either variety of the 12.2-ounce Shampoo & Body Wash or 8-ounce Conditioning Detangler. The launch coincides with significant growth in the global children’s personal care market, which is projected to reach $137.11 billion by 2030, according to Kings Research.



