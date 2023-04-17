Advertisement
Delola Spritzes

Celebrity hyphenate Jennifer Lopez, known as an actress, singer and dancer, is adding CPG founder to her credentials. Lopez, who started The House of Delola LLC, is launching a line of ready-to-drink cocktails that will be available in grocery stores. Made with premium spirits and natural botanicals, the lower-calorie crafted cocktails come in three flavors: Bella Berry Spritz (10.5% ABV), Paloma Rosa Spritz (11.5% ABV) and L’Orange Spritz (10.5% ABV). The Delola adult beverages are sold in 12.68-ounce and 25.36-ounce glass bottles, with suggested retail prices of $11.99 and $22.99, respectively. Global spirits company Beam Suntory is a minority investor in Lopez’s latest business venture.

