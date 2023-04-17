Delola Spritzes

Celebrity hyphenate Jennifer Lopez, known as an actress, singer and dancer, is adding CPG founder to her credentials. Lopez, who started The House of Delola LLC, is launching a line of ready-to-drink cocktails that will be available in grocery stores. Made with premium spirits and natural botanicals, the lower-calorie crafted cocktails come in three flavors: Bella Berry Spritz (10.5% ABV), Paloma Rosa Spritz (11.5% ABV) and L’Orange Spritz (10.5% ABV). The Delola adult beverages are sold in 12.68-ounce and 25.36-ounce glass bottles, with suggested retail prices of $11.99 and $22.99, respectively. Global spirits company Beam Suntory is a minority investor in Lopez’s latest business venture.