Delivery Service Favor Hires New Chief Marketing Officer

Texas-based on-demand delivery company Favor — a subsidiary of H-E-B — has appointed Fernando Trueba as chief marketing officer. Trueba is a 16-year marketing veteran, most recently serving as the CEO and co-founder of Luv.it, a technology company focused on ethical and sustainable fashion design.

"This position is a natural step in further establishing Favor's presence across Texas and we are thrilled to have Fernando leading our growing marketing organization," said Favor President, Steven Pho. "I am confident his leadership and expertise in building brands will help propel Favor's brand and growth forward."

Favor was acquired by H-E-B in February 2018 and has continued expanding since then. The company operates in over 170 Texas cities with 75,000 runners who have completed over 18 million deliveries and 350 employees. Favor's headquarters are in the new H-E-B tech hub in Austin that opened earlier this year.

The delivery company recently launched a statewide brand campaign with TV commercials, digital brand media, streaming services, strategic sponsorships and out-of-home media.

"Favor's remarkable growth amid the continually evolving on-demand space has been impressive to watch," said Trueba. "I am excited for the opportunity to continue building Favor's brand alongside such a talented and passionate team dedicated to achieving market leadership in Texas."

Prior to Luv.it, Trueba launched eBay Marketplaces in over 18 markets across Latin America. He also worked at Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Products and RedBull.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.