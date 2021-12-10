Del Monte Veggieful Riced Veggies

An expansion of Del Monte Foods’ Veggieful portfolio, presence and assortment in the frozen aisle, Veggieful Riced Veggies contain riced veggie medleys mixed with complementary vegetables, legumes, spices and herbs to recreate healthier versions of traditional rice dishes. Del Monte is committed to increasing vegetable consumption in the United States through such accessible products as Veggieful Riced Veggies. The ready-to-cook product line comes in four pre-seasoned flavors, Riced Cauliflower & Broccoli Garlic and Herb; Riced Cauliflower Parmesan Herb; Riced Cauliflower Southwest, with black beans, corn, red bell pepper and a blend of seasonings; and Riced Cauliflower Teriyaki, with pineapple, peas, carrots and a sweet and savory seasoning, along with an unseasoned option, Riced Broccoli Unseasoned, with carrots, onions and red quinoa. They can be prepared in the microwave or on the stovetop in minutes, and may be eaten on their own, or with a protein for a complete meal. A 10-ounce bag of Veggieful Riced Veggies with more than three servings of vegetables, 5 to 10 grams of carbs, and 50%-80% fewer calories than prepared white rice, retails for a suggested $3.99. All SKUs are gluten-free, vegetarian, and contain no artificial flavors, artificial preservatives or GMO ingredients.