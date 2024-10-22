Del Monte Foods Global Flavors

Del Monte Foods has reaffirmed its commitment to innovation by introducing two products inspired by the latest food trends: Mexican Style Street Corn (14.75 ounces) and Southern Style Green Beans (14.5 ounces), both spicy modern twists on classic favorites. The suggested retail price for either is $2.39. “Innovation has always been a part of Del Monte Foods’ DNA, and we’re constantly evolving to meet the needs of today’s consumers,” explained Greg Longstreet, the company’s president and CEO. “Our latest bold, spicy products … cater to consumers who crave both familiar comfort foods and new, adventurous flavors. And this is just the beginning — we have exciting plans for more flavor extensions that we can’t wait to share.” With more new products slated to roll out in 2025 — including a line extension of Del Monte Foods’ bold flavor offerings and another series of culinary-inspired products now in testing — Del Monte Foods is poised to continue innovating across its categories.