06/28/2021

DeCA Announces New HQ Chief of Staff

Col. Aaron M. Stanek is a career logistics officer
Col. Aaron Stanek

Army Col. Aaron M. Stanek has been named the new headquarters chief of staff at the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA). He replaces Christopher Lyons, the resale and government affairs advisor who served as interim chief of staff following the prior chief’s retirement in January.

Col. Stanek begins his new position on Aug. 17, managing daily operations and serving as the main business management advisor to DeCA’s chief operating officer and CEO.

As former commandant of the Army Logistics University (ALU) and a career Army logistics officer, he will bring an important skill set to the role, according to his superiors. “Col. Stanek’s extensive experience in Army logistics, coupled with his leadership experience in various Army commands, culminating as the ALU Commandant, make him a natural fit for helping us manage our headquarters as we deliver the commissary benefit to U.S. military service members and family members worldwide,” said Bill Moore, DeCA director and CEO. “We are confident he will help us stay focused as we pursue our vision to be the grocery provider of choice for eligible patrons – delivering a vital benefit exclusively for the military community and their families.”

Throughout his 27-year career in the Army, Col. Stanek took on a variety of tactical and strategic leadership roles and served in combat. He earned a Master’s Degree in Logistics Management from the Florida Institute of Technology (2003) and a Master’s Degree in National Security Strategy from the National Defense University-National War College.

Fort Lee, Va.-based DeCA operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. DeCA is No. 63 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food retailers in North America.

